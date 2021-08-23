Col. Kevin Kippie, 7th Bomb Wing vice commander, salutes as Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara, 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander, arrives at the wing headquarters building at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 23, 2021. Gebara visited Dyess AFB to gain an understanding of the B-1B Lancer’s mission and role in indefinite strategic deterrence operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 11:58
|Photo ID:
|6801833
|VIRIN:
|210823-F-TK640-1047
|Resolution:
|5459x3632
|Size:
|5.9 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New 8th AF CC chooses Dyess for first command visit [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
