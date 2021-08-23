Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara, 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander, climbs into a B-1B Lancer at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 23, 2021. As the commander of the 8th Air Force and J-GSOC, Gebara presides over the entire bomber inventory and oversees the Service’s airborne nuclear command and control assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 11:59
|Photo ID:
|6801841
|VIRIN:
|210823-F-TK640-1302
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.06 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New 8th AF CC chooses Dyess for first command visit [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Colin Hollowell
