New 8th AF CC chooses Dyess for first command visit

Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara, 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander, climbs into a B-1B Lancer at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 23, 2021. As the commander of the 8th Air Force and J-GSOC, Gebara presides over the entire bomber inventory and oversees the Service’s airborne nuclear command and control assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

