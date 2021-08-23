Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New 8th AF CC chooses Dyess for first command visit [Image 5 of 6]

    New 8th AF CC chooses Dyess for first command visit

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara, 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander, climbs into a B-1B Lancer at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 23, 2021. As the commander of the 8th Air Force and J-GSOC, Gebara presides over the entire bomber inventory and oversees the Service’s airborne nuclear command and control assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

