    New 8th AF CC chooses Dyess for first command visit [Image 4 of 6]

    New 8th AF CC chooses Dyess for first command visit

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara, 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander, center left, and Chief Master Sgt. Melvina Smith, 8th AF command chief, center right, watch as Airmen assigned to the 7th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron load inert munitions into a B-1B Lancer during a weapons load exercise at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 23, 2021. The B-1 is a long-range strategic bomber capable of delivering precision and non-precision munitions to any location around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 11:59
    Photo ID: 6801840
    VIRIN: 210823-F-TK640-1180
    Resolution: 5693x3788
    Size: 5.41 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New 8th AF CC chooses Dyess for first command visit [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dyess AFB
    B-1B Lancer
    8th Air Force
    Joint-Global Strike Operations Center
    Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara

