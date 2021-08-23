Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara, 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander, center left, and Chief Master Sgt. Melvina Smith, 8th AF command chief, center right, watch as Airmen assigned to the 7th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron load inert munitions into a B-1B Lancer during a weapons load exercise at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 23, 2021. The B-1 is a long-range strategic bomber capable of delivering precision and non-precision munitions to any location around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2021 Date Posted: 08.25.2021 11:59 Photo ID: 6801840 VIRIN: 210823-F-TK640-1180 Resolution: 5693x3788 Size: 5.41 MB Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New 8th AF CC chooses Dyess for first command visit [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.