New 8th AF CC chooses Dyess for first command visit

Lt. Col. Nathan Jenkins, 9th Bomb Squadron commander, center, briefs Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara, 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Melvina Smith, 8th Air Force command chief and J-GSOC senior enlisted leader, while observing a B-1B Lancer on the flightline at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 23, 2021. During his visit, Gebara received several briefings on the B-1’s mission set and combat capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

