U.S. Air Force Airman Gavin Mattingly, 718th Force Support Squadron force management technician, picks up garbage at Seaglass Beach on Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 21, 2021. Globally, over 300-thousand volunteers come out to help clean up beaches annually; this beach clean-up removed over one hundred pounds of trash from the beach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2018
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 02:11
|Photo ID:
|6801208
|VIRIN:
|210821-F-JK399-1041
|Resolution:
|4318x2873
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Kadena holds beach clean up [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
