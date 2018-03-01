Team Kadena holds beach clean up

U.S. Air Force Airman Gavin Mattingly, 718th Force Support Squadron force management technician, picks up garbage at Seaglass Beach on Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 21, 2021. Globally, over 300-thousand volunteers come out to help clean up beaches annually; this beach clean-up removed over one hundred pounds of trash from the beach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

