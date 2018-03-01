Team Kadena holds beach clean up

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tehilah Tavai-Santos, 18th Munitions Squadron munitions controller (left), and Airman 1st Class Malisha Rickerson, 18th Munitions Squadron program technician (right), picks up garbage at Seaglass Beach on Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 21, 2021. Trash on beaches kills over one million seabirds and over 100 thousand marine mammals annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)
