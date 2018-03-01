Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Kadena holds beach clean up [Image 1 of 8]

    Team Kadena holds beach clean up

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.03.2018

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Gavin Mattingly, 718th Force Support Squadron force management technician, puts on gloves for a beach clean-up at Seaglass Beach on Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 21, 2021. The items collected ranged in size from small bottle caps to large jugs of kerosene. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2018
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 02:10
    Photo ID: 6801203
    VIRIN: 210821-F-JK399-1013
    Resolution: 4552x3029
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Kadena holds beach clean up [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Kadena holds beach clean up
    Team Kadena holds beach clean up
    Team Kadena holds beach clean up
    Team Kadena holds beach clean up
    Team Kadena holds beach clean up
    Team Kadena holds beach clean up
    Team Kadena holds beach clean up
    Team Kadena holds beach clean up

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Air Force
    Beach Cleanup

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT