U.S. Air Force Airman Gavin Mattingly, 718th Force Support Squadron force management technician, picks up garbage at Seaglass Beach on Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 21, 2021. More than 25 service members and their families came out to support this beach clean-up effort, helping to support our allies and take care of the environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

Date Taken: 01.03.2018 Date Posted: 08.25.2021 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP This work, Team Kadena holds beach clean up [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS