    Team Kadena holds beach clean up [Image 8 of 8]

    Team Kadena holds beach clean up

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.03.2018

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Seaglass Beach clean up volunteers pick up garbage at Seaglass Beach on Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 21, 2021. This beach cleanup was a coordinated effort between first sergeants and Airmen on Kadena to bring the community together and help cultivate a relationship with our allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2018
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 02:11
    Photo ID: 6801211
    VIRIN: 210821-F-JK399-1052
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.69 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Kadena holds beach clean up [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Air Force
    Beach Cleanup

