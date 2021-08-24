Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CMSAF 19 Visits Misawa Air Base [Image 5 of 5]

    CMSAF 19 Visits Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Airman Antwain Hanks 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass listens to Airmen’s questions during an all-call at Misawa Air Base, Aug 24, 2021. The all-call gave Airmen at Misawa Air Base a chance to engage with their senior leaders and ask their questions concerning Air Force-wide topics. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Antwain Hanks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 00:42
    Photo ID: 6801120
    VIRIN: 210824-F-SA178-1010
    Resolution: 7187x5390
    Size: 11.56 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF 19 Visits Misawa Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CMSAF 19 Visits Misawa Air Base
    CMSAF 19 Visits Misawa Air Base
    CMSAF 19 Visits Misawa Air Base
    CMSAF 19 Visits Misawa Air Base
    CMSAF 19 Visits Misawa Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    CMSAF
    35FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT