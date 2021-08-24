Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF 19 Visits Misawa Air Base [Image 4 of 5]

    CMSAF 19 Visits Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class China Shock 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass coins Senior Airman Dennis Cooper, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Airman at Misawa Air Base, Aug. 24, 2021. Cooper taught multiple courses as the lead instructor for airfield pavement repair. His efforts have provided over 40 Airmen across the 35th Fighter Wing with skillsets needed to execute the Multi-Capable Airmen (MCA) concept. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman China M. Shock)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 00:42
    Photo ID: 6801111
    VIRIN: 210824-F-SA178-1423
    Resolution: 5871x3914
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF 19 Visits Misawa Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by A1C China Shock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    CMSAF
    35FW

