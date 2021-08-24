CMSAF 19 Visits Misawa Air Base

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass coins Senior Airman Dennis Cooper, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Airman at Misawa Air Base, Aug. 24, 2021. Cooper taught multiple courses as the lead instructor for airfield pavement repair. His efforts have provided over 40 Airmen across the 35th Fighter Wing with skillsets needed to execute the Multi-Capable Airmen (MCA) concept. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman China M. Shock)

