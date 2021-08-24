Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF 19 Visits Misawa Air Base [Image 3 of 5]

    CMSAF 19 Visits Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class China Shock 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass watches a virtual reality (VR) video
    demonstration at Misawa Air Base, Aug. 24, 2021. Bass met with the installation’s Airmen and experienced the mission of the 35th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman China M. Shock)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 00:42
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PACAF
    CMSAF
    35FW

