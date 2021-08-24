Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass watches a virtual reality (VR) video
demonstration at Misawa Air Base, Aug. 24, 2021. Bass met with the installation’s Airmen and experienced the mission of the 35th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman China M. Shock)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 00:42
|Photo ID:
|6801110
|VIRIN:
|210824-F-SA178-1250
|Resolution:
|7709x5139
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMSAF 19 Visits Misawa Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by A1C China Shock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
