Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks to Airmen at Misawa Air Base, Aug. 24, 2021. During her visit, Bass listened to the concerns of the Airmen and discussed upcoming changes to Air Force policies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman China M. Shock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2021 Date Posted: 08.25.2021 00:42 Photo ID: 6801109 VIRIN: 210824-F-SA178-1192 Resolution: 6118x4079 Size: 1.49 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMSAF 19 Visits Misawa Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by A1C China Shock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.