Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks to Airmen at Misawa Air Base, Aug. 24, 2021. During her visit, Bass listened to the concerns of the Airmen and discussed upcoming changes to Air Force policies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman China M. Shock)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 00:42
|Photo ID:
|6801109
|VIRIN:
|210824-F-SA178-1192
|Resolution:
|6118x4079
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMSAF 19 Visits Misawa Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by A1C China Shock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT