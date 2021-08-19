The 3rd Infantry Division Chief of Staff visits Marne Air Soldiers at Hunter Army Airfield.

Soldiers, assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, brief Col. Ryan McCormack, the 3rd Infantry Division chief of staff, on aviation maintenance operations at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Aug. 19. Leaders from 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade gave Col. McCormack a tour of the airfield and briefed him on the capabilities of the brigade and what it brings to the Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil / 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

