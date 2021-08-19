Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 3rd Infantry Division Chief of Staff visits Marne Air Soldiers at Hunter Army Airfield.

    The 3rd Infantry Division Chief of Staff visits Marne Air Soldiers at Hunter Army Airfield.

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    AH-64E Apache helicopters sit outside of the hangars at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Aug. 19. The Leaders of the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade informed Col. Ryan McCormack, the 3rd Infantry Division chief of staff, about the newly fielded aircraft. They also gave McCormack a tour of the airfield to brief him on the capabilities of the brigade and what it brings to the Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil / 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 18:50
    Photo ID: 6800842
    VIRIN: 210819-A-OL598-1004
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 
    This work, The 3rd Infantry Division Chief of Staff visits Marne Air Soldiers at Hunter Army Airfield., by SGT Andrew McNeil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FORSCOM
    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    3rd CAB
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

