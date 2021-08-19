The 3rd Infantry Division Chief of Staff visits Marne Air Soldiers at Hunter Army Airfield.

AH-64E Apache helicopters sit outside of the hangars at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Aug. 19. The Leaders of the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade informed Col. Ryan McCormack, the 3rd Infantry Division chief of staff, about the newly fielded aircraft. They also gave McCormack a tour of the airfield to brief him on the capabilities of the brigade and what it brings to the Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil / 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

Date Taken: 08.19.2021
Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
by SGT Andrew McNeil