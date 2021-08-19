Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 3rd Infantry Division Chief of Staff visits Marne Air Soldiers at Hunter Army Airfield. [Image 4 of 7]

    The 3rd Infantry Division Chief of Staff visits Marne Air Soldiers at Hunter Army Airfield.

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Senior leaders, assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, brief Col. Ryan McCormack, the 3rd Infantry Division chief of staff, on aviation maintenance operations at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Aug. 19. Leaders from 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade gave Col. McCormack a tour of the airfield and briefed him on the capabilities of the brigade and what it brings to the Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil / 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 18:50
    Photo ID: 6800841
    VIRIN: 210819-A-OL598-1165
    Resolution: 5741x3827
    Size: 11.83 MB
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 3rd Infantry Division Chief of Staff visits Marne Air Soldiers at Hunter Army Airfield. [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Andrew McNeil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The 3rd Infantry Division Chief of Staff visits Marne Air Soldiers at Hunter Army Airfield.
    The 3rd Infantry Division Chief of Staff visits Marne Air Soldiers at Hunter Army Airfield.
    The 3rd Infantry Division Chief of Staff visits Marne Air Soldiers at Hunter Army Airfield.
    The 3rd Infantry Division Chief of Staff visits Marne Air Soldiers at Hunter Army Airfield.
    The 3rd Infantry Division Chief of Staff visits Marne Air Soldiers at Hunter Army Airfield.
    The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade conducts a fly over at the 3rd Infantry Division change of command ceremony.
    The 3rd Infantry Division Chief of Staff visits Marne Air Soldiers at Hunter Army Airfield.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    3rd CAB
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT