Col. Ryan McCormack, the 3rd Infantry Division chief of staff, sits inside of an AH-64E Apache helicopter during an aircraft capabilities brief at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Aug. 19. Leaders from the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade gave Col. McCormack a tour of the airfield and briefed him on the capabilities of the brigade and what it brings to the Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil / 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 18:50
|Photo ID:
|6800838
|VIRIN:
|210819-A-OL598-1063
|Resolution:
|6088x4059
|Size:
|9.45 MB
|Location:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 3rd Infantry Division Chief of Staff visits Marne Air Soldiers at Hunter Army Airfield. [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Andrew McNeil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
