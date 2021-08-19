The 3rd Infantry Division Chief of Staff visits Marne Air Soldiers at Hunter Army Airfield.

Col. Ryan McCormack, the 3rd Infantry Division chief of staff, sits inside of an AH-64E Apache helicopter during an aircraft capabilities brief at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Aug. 19. Leaders from the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade gave Col. McCormack a tour of the airfield and briefed him on the capabilities of the brigade and what it brings to the Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil / 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

