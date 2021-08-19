Soldiers, assigned to the 603rd Aviation Support Battalion, brief Col. Ryan McCormack, the 3rd Infantry Division chief of staff, on maintenance operations at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Aug. 19. Leaders from 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade gave Col. McCormack a tour of the airfield and briefed him on the capabilities of the brigade and what it brings to the Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil / 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade conducts a fly over at the 3rd Infantry Division change of command ceremony.