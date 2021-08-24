Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Christopher Sypert 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210824-N-TT639-1045 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 24, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Joshua Sosa, from Monterrey, Calif., dusts an angle iron aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 24. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Sypert)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 15:51
    Photo ID: 6800592
    VIRIN: 210824-N-TT639-1045
    Resolution: 4740x3386
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli [Image 6 of 6], by SA Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

