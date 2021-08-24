210824-N-TT639-1019 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 24, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Ethan Gettel, from Waterford, Mich., cleans an ammo locker aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 24. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Sypert)
