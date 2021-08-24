Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Christopher Sypert 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210824-N-TT639-1016 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 24, 2021) Airman Dontay Thomas, from Jacksonville, Fla., cleans a fire hose nozzle aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 24. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Sypert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 15:51
    Photo ID: 6800581
    VIRIN: 210824-N-TT639-1016
    Resolution: 4813x3438
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli [Image 6 of 6], by SA Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli
    Tripoli
    USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Amphib

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT