210824-N-TT639-1029 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 24, 2021) Airman Recruit Jonathan Izquierdo, from Little Canada, Minn., cleans a fire hose nozzle aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 24. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Sypert)
08.24.2021
08.24.2021
|6800585
|210824-N-TT639-1029
|4541x3244
|1.38 MB
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|1
|0
This work, Tripoli [Image 6 of 6], by SA Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
