210824-N-TT639-1033 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 24, 2021) Interior Communications Electrician Seaman Declan Black, from Greenville, N.Y., tests a Shipboard Information Training, Entertainment (SITE TV) system aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 24. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Sypert)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 15:51
|Photo ID:
|6800588
|VIRIN:
|210824-N-TT639-1033
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, USS Tripoli [Image 6 of 6], by SA Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
