Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women’s Army Corps veteran celebrates her 100th birthday [Image 9 of 10]

    Women’s Army Corps veteran celebrates her 100th birthday

    FAIRFAX, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Wesley Farnsworth 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A Prop and Wings Pin belonging to Lorraine Vogelsang, a Women’s Army Corps veteran, sits on display inside her Cincinnati, Ohio, home, Aug. 19, 2021. Vogelsang served in the WAC from February 1943 until August 1945. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 08:26
    Photo ID: 6799797
    VIRIN: 210819-F-AV193-1018
    Resolution: 3202x2124
    Size: 734.39 KB
    Location: FAIRFAX, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women’s Army Corps veteran celebrates her 100th birthday [Image 10 of 10], by Wesley Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Women’s Army Corps veteran celebrates her 100th birthday
    Women’s Army Corps veteran celebrates her 100th birthday
    Women’s Army Corps veteran celebrates her 100th birthday
    Women’s Army Corps veteran celebrates her 100th birthday
    Women’s Army Corps veteran celebrates her 100th birthday
    Women’s Army Corps veteran celebrates her 100th birthday
    Women’s Army Corps veteran celebrates her 100th birthday
    Women’s Army Corps veteran celebrates her 100th birthday
    Women’s Army Corps veteran celebrates her 100th birthday
    Women’s Army Corps veteran celebrates her 100th birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Women&rsquo;s Army Corps veteran celebrates her 100th birthday

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veteran
    Birthday
    WAC
    88th Air Base Wing
    Fairfax Ohio

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT