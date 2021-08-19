A photo of Lorraine Vogelsang, a Women’s Army Corps veteran, climbing out of an aircraft during her time in the service sits on display at her Cincinnati, Ohio, home, Aug. 19, 2021. Vogelsang served in the WAC from February 1943 until August 1945. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2021 Date Posted: 08.24.2021 08:26 Photo ID: 6799792 VIRIN: 210819-F-AV193-1010 Resolution: 2962x3735 Size: 2.33 MB Location: FAIRFAX, OH, US Hometown: FAIRFAX, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women’s Army Corps veteran celebrates her 100th birthday [Image 10 of 10], by Wesley Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.