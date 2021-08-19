An official photo of Lorraine Vogelsang, a Women’s Army Corps veteran, sits on display at her Cincinnati, Ohio, home, Aug. 19, 2021. Vogelsang served in the WAC from February 1943 until August 1945. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)
Women’s Army Corps veteran celebrates her 100th birthday
