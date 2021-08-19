A news clipping of Lorraine Vogelsang, a Women’s Army Corps veteran, and other WAC members parading for then President Roosevelt, sits inside a scrapbook at her Cincinnati, Ohio, home, Aug. 19, 2021. Vogelsang served in the WAC from February 1943 until August 1945. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)
Women’s Army Corps veteran celebrates her 100th birthday
