A photo of Lorraine Vogelsang’s Bakers and Cooks School class at Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, sits on display inside her Cincinnati, Ohio, home, Aug. 19, 2021. Vogelsang served in the Women’s Army Corps from February 1943 until August 1945. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

Date Taken: 08.19.2021
Women's Army Corps veteran celebrates her 100th birthday, by Wesley Farnsworth