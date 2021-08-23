Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    261st MCT assists in return of Agile Spirit 2021 equipment [Image 6 of 7]

    261st MCT assists in return of Agile Spirit 2021 equipment

    CONSTANTA, ROMANIA

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jameson Harris 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Workers at the port of Constanta unload equipment assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade, 92nd MP Company and 7th Army Training Command in Constanta, Romania on August 23, 2021. The cargo was used to support Agile Spirit 2021, a joint military exercise in which approximately 2,500 military personnel from 15 allied and partner nations came together to increase lethality and interoperability between the nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jameson Harris, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 06:26
    Photo ID: 6799668
    VIRIN: 210823-A-KP870-266
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: CONSTANTA, RO 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 261st MCT assists in return of Agile Spirit 2021 equipment [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Jameson Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Romania
    EUCOM
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    3rdESC

