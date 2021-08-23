261st MCT assists in return of Agile Spirit 2021 equipment

Workers at the port of Constanta unload equipment assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade, 92nd MP Company and 7th Army Training Command in Constanta, Romania on August 23, 2021. The cargo was used to support Agile Spirit 2021, a joint military exercise in which approximately 2,500 military personnel from 15 allied and partner nations came together to increase lethality and interoperability between the nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jameson Harris, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

