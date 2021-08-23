Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    261st MCT assists in return of Agile Spirit 2021 equipment [Image 1 of 7]

    261st MCT assists in return of Agile Spirit 2021 equipment

    CONSTANTA, ROMANIA

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Cowden 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 261st Movement Control Team, 330th Transportation Battalion, 3rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), discuss the port operations mission at the Port of Constanta on Aug.23, 2021 in Constanta, Romania. The equipment being off-loaded was used to support Agile Spirit 2021, a multinational training exercise in the country of Georgia. 261st MCT is currently on rotation in support of a Atlantic Resolve, a large-scale rotation of forces that U.S Army Europe and Africa maintains for mission readiness and deterrence. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Cowden, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 06:25
    VIRIN: 210823-A-NJ297-1001
    Location: CONSTANTA, RO 
    This work, 261st MCT assists in return of Agile Spirit 2021 equipment [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Joshua Cowden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Romania
    EUCOM
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    3rdESC

