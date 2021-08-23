Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    261st MCT assists in return of Agile Spirit 2021 equipment [Image 4 of 7]

    261st MCT assists in return of Agile Spirit 2021 equipment

    CONSTANTA, ROMANIA

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Cowden 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army equipment used in the multinational training exercise Agile Spirit 2021 Is unhooked from M/V Maj. Richard Winters and prepared to off-load at the Port of Constanta on Aug.23, 2021 in Constanta, Romania. The equipment was assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, 92nd MP Company and 7th Army Training Command and traveled from Poti Port in Poti, Georgia to the Port of Constanta. Approximately 2,500 military personnel from 15 allied and partner nations participated in Agile Spirit 2021, helping to build the interoperability between the nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Cowden, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 06:26
    Location: CONSTANTA, RO 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 261st MCT assists in return of Agile Spirit 2021 equipment [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Joshua Cowden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Romania
    EUCOM
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    3rdESC

