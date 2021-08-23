261st MCT assists in return of Agile Spirit 2021 equipment

U.S. Army equipment used in the multinational training exercise Agile Spirit 2021 Is unhooked from M/V Maj. Richard Winters and prepared to off-load at the Port of Constanta on Aug.23, 2021 in Constanta, Romania. The equipment was assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, 92nd MP Company and 7th Army Training Command and traveled from Poti Port in Poti, Georgia to the Port of Constanta. Approximately 2,500 military personnel from 15 allied and partner nations participated in Agile Spirit 2021, helping to build the interoperability between the nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Cowden, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

