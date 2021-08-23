261st MCT assists in return of Agile Spirit 2021 equipment

Photo By Spc. Jameson Harris | Workers at the port of Constanta unload equipment assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade,...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Jameson Harris | Workers at the port of Constanta unload equipment assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade, 92nd MP Company and 7th Army Training Command in Constanta, Romania on August 23, 2021. The cargo was used to support Agile Spirit 2021, a joint military exercise in which approximately 2,500 military personnel from 15 allied and partner nations came together to increase lethality and interoperability between the nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jameson Harris, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

Before any major training exercise or operation, the unit's equipment must be transported. “Nothing happens until something moves” is the mission of the transportation battalions throughout the U.S. Army. Soldiers assigned to 261st Movement Control Team, 330th Transportation Battalion, 3rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), assisted in this mission on Aug. 23, 2021, when equipment used in the multinational training exercise Agile Spirit 2021 returned from the country of Georgia and began its journey back to its home station.



The equipment, belonging to 173rd Airborne Brigade, 92nd MP Company and 7th Army Training Command, was transported on the M/V Maj. Richard Winters and traveled from Poti Port in Poti, Georgia to the Port of Constanta in Constanta, Romania.



The training resources included over 90 pieces of equipment, such as vehicles, generators, ammunition, fuel tanks and cargo containers. The port operation was overseen by the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command. The 261st MCT’s mission was to verify that the cargo was notated on the manifest and it arrived at the port intact. From there, the units responsible for the equipment are able to pick it up from the staging area and transport it back to their home station.



“Our unit's mission is critical to the Army’s mission because nothing happens until something moves,” said Sgt. Leah Perry, 261st Movement Control Team, 330th Transportation Battalion, 3rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary). “So, if you don't have the equipment or supplies, you won't have the equipment needed to win the fight.”



The port operations were conducted using load on and load off conditions, meaning there was no ramp on the vessel to roll off the equipment. This requires the use of cranes to facilitate the transportation. Safety is critical in any mission and port operations require the same attention to detail.



“One of the most important aspects to consider when doing a mission like today’s is safety and situational awareness,” said Staff Sgt. Jalyn Simmons, movement supervisor, 261st Movement Control Team, 330th Transportation Battalion, 3rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary. “There is a lot of weight being moved with these cranes and it can be dangerous. So, situational awareness is critical in making the mission run smoothly and avoiding injury.”



The 261st MCT is currently on a nine-month rotation at MK Airbase, Romania in support of Atlantic Resolve. Atlantic Resolve is a large-scale rotation of forces that U.S Army Europe and Africa maintains for mission readiness and deterrence. The unit has done multiple movements throughout their first few months on the rotation and will continue to do so in the multiple countries that they currently operate in.



“The coolest part of this rotation has been the opportunity to travel Europe,” said Perry. “We oversee seven different countries so it’s been awesome to see all of the different cultures.”



Movement of equipment is an often overlooked aspect of the U.S Army’s mission, but a critical role nonetheless. Providing the transportation of equipment and resources is the first step in maintaining the readiness of the Soldiers positioned throughout the world.