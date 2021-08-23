261st MCT assists in return of Agile Spirit 2021 equipment

U.S. Army Pfc. GQuan Richburg, 261st Movement Control Team, 330th Transportation Battalion, 3rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), notates the manifest for equipment that is returning from Agile Spirit 2021 to the Port of Constanta on Aug. 23rd, 2021 in Constanta, Romania. 261st MCT is currently on rotation in support of a Atlantic Resolve, a large-scale rotation of forces that U.S Army Europe and Africa maintains for mission readiness and deterrence. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Cowden, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

