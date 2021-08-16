Students at Black Rapids conduct river crossing on foot

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AK, UNITED STATES

    08.16.0021

    Photo by Eve Baker 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Winter comes early to the Black Rapids Training Site of the Northern Warfare Training Center in central Alaska, and snow is already blanketing the higher elevations. This snowy backdrop and the icy water of Phelan Creek were the setting for a river crossing event on the final day of the Basic Military Mountaineering Course. (Photo by Eve Baker, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 08.16.0021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 19:59
    Location: AK, US
    Alaska
    Fort Wainwright
    Northern Warfare Training Center
    U.S. Army Alaska
    river crossing
    arctic training

