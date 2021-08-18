Students at Black Rapids conduct river crossing on foot

Students in the Basic Military Mountaineering Course wait their turn to cross the swiftly flowing, 38-degree water of Phelan Creek on August 18. The 15-day course takes place at the Black Rapids Training Site of the Northern Warfare Training Center in central Alaska. (Photo by Eve Baker, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office)

