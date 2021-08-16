Students at Black Rapids conduct river crossing on foot

A group of leaders from U.S. Army Alaska practices an un-roped river crossing technique in Phelan Creek in central Alaska. The creek’s source is Gulkana Glacier in the Alaska Range, and the water temperature on the day of the crossing was approximately 38 degrees Fahrenheit. (Photo by Eve Baker, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office)

