Spc. Earsey Toney crosses Phelan Creek in central Alaska on August 18 during the Basic Military Mountaineering Course conducted at the Black Rapids Training Site of the Northern Warfare Training Center. The source of the creek is Gulkana Glacier, and the water temperature was approximately 38 degrees Fahrenheit. The river crossing was the final event of the 15-day course. (Photo by Eve Baker, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.0021 Date Posted: 08.23.2021 19:59 Photo ID: 6799349 VIRIN: 210818-A-RW124-0002 Resolution: 5211x3469 Size: 2.41 MB Location: AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Students at Black Rapids conduct river crossing on foot [Image 7 of 7], by Eve Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.