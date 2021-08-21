Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

Two Marines assigned to the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command share their water with a young girl at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Aug. 21. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a Non-Combatant Evacuation operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1stLt. Mark Andries)

