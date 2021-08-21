Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

Two Marines assigned to the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command share their water with a young girl at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Aug. 21. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a Non-Combatant Evacuation operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1stLt. Mark Andries)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 11:08
|Photo ID:
|6798457
|VIRIN:
|210821-M-TT571-2037
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|11.9 MB
|Location:
|KABUL, AF
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
