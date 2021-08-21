Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport [Image 7 of 7]

    Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

    KABUL, AFGHANISTAN

    08.21.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    Two Marines assigned to the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command share their water with a young girl at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Aug. 21. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a Non-Combatant Evacuation operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1stLt. Mark Andries)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 11:08
    Photo ID: 6798457
    VIRIN: 210821-M-TT571-2037
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 11.9 MB
    Location: KABUL, AF 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Afghanistan
    Marines
    NEO
    Afghanevacuation

