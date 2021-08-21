An Afghan boy sits with his soccer ball given to him by U.S. Army Soldiers in the CENTCOM AOR, Aug. 21, 2021. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with an orderly drawdown of designated personnel in Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jimmie Baker)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 11:08
|Photo ID:
|6798451
|VIRIN:
|210821-D-D0477-001
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|8.64 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Soldiers assist with the evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
