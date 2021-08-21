Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers assist with the evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport [Image 1 of 7]

    Soldiers assist with the evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.21.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    An Afghan boy sits with his soccer ball given to him by U.S. Army Soldiers in the CENTCOM AOR, Aug. 21, 2021. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with an orderly drawdown of designated personnel in Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jimmie Baker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 11:08
    Photo ID: 6798451
    VIRIN: 210821-D-D0477-001
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 8.64 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers assist with the evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers assist with the evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport
    Soldiers assist with the evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport
    Soldiers assist with the evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport
    Soldiers assist with the evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport
    Soldiers assist with the evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport
    Soldiers assist with the evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport
    Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kabul
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    Afghanistan
    Afghanevacuation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT