Soldiers assist with the evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

A tired Afghan child is carried to the dining facility in the CENTCOM AOR, Aug. 21, 2021. As part of Operation Allies Refuge, the citizens departed Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, onboard multiple military aircraft. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jimmie Baker)
