A tired Afghan child is carried to the dining facility in the CENTCOM AOR, Aug. 21, 2021. As part of Operation Allies Refuge, the citizens departed Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, onboard multiple military aircraft. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jimmie Baker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2021 Date Posted: 08.23.2021 11:08 Photo ID: 6798453 VIRIN: 210821-D-D0477-004 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 8.33 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers assist with the evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.