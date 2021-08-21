Soldiers assist with the evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

An Afghan child carries her juice from the dining facility with her mother in the CENTCOM AOR, Aug. 21, 2021. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a Non-Combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jimmie Baker)
|08.21.2021
|08.23.2021 11:08
|6798454
|210821-D-D0477-005
|6720x4480
|7.58 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|1
|1
