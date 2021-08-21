An Afghan child carries her juice from the dining facility with her mother in the CENTCOM AOR, Aug. 21, 2021. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a Non-Combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jimmie Baker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2021 Date Posted: 08.23.2021 11:08 Photo ID: 6798454 VIRIN: 210821-D-D0477-005 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.58 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers assist with the evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.