    Soldiers assist with the evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport [Image 4 of 7]

    Soldiers assist with the evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.21.2021

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    An Afghan child carries her juice from the dining facility with her mother in the CENTCOM AOR, Aug. 21, 2021. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a Non-Combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jimmie Baker)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers assist with the evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kabul
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    Afghanistan
    Afghanevacuation

