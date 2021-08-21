Soldiers assist with the evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

An Afghan boy smiles with his sister at a lodging and housing facility for evacuees in the CENTCOM AOR, Aug. 21, 2021. Qualified evacuees will receive support, such as temporary lodging, food, medical screening and treatment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jimmie Baker)

