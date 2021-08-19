100th ARW refuels NATO E-3 Sentry aircraft

A NATO E-3 Sentry aircraft assigned to Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base, Germany, departs after receiving fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over Europe, Aug. 19, 2021. The KC-135 extends the range of fighter, bomber, transport, intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

