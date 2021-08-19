A NATO E-3 Sentry aircraft assigned to Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base, Germany, departs after receiving fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over Europe, Aug. 19, 2021. The KC-135 extends the range of fighter, bomber, transport, intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 07:57
|Photo ID:
|6798237
|VIRIN:
|210819-F-PZ401-1039
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|610.67 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th ARW refuels NATO E-3 Sentry aircraft [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
