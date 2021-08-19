Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW refuels NATO E-3 Sentry aircraft

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A NATO E-3 Sentry aircraft assigned to Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base, Germany, departs after receiving fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over Europe, Aug. 19, 2021. The KC-135 extends the range of fighter, bomber, transport, intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 07:57
    Photo ID: 6798237
    VIRIN: 210819-F-PZ401-1039
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 610.67 KB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW refuels NATO E-3 Sentry aircraft [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    KC-135
    air refueling
    E-3 Sentry
    RAF Mildenhall

