U.S. Air Force Capt. Nicholas Boonstra, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, left, and 1st Lt. Mitchell Hooper, 351st ARS co-pilot, review flight information before a mission at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 19, 2021. The 100th Air Refueling Wing provides unrivaled air refueling support throughout the European and African areas of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2021 Date Posted: 08.23.2021 07:57 Photo ID: 6798236 VIRIN: 210819-F-PZ401-1217 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.39 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW refuels NATO E-3 Sentry aircraft [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.