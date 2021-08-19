100th ARW refuels NATO E-3 Sentry aircraft

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Juan Upegui, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, left, assists Airman 1st Class Daniel Crump, 351st ARS boom operator, with donning his gas mask to meet a training requirement during a refueling mission over Europe Aug. 19, 2021. The 100th Air Refueling Wing is the only permanent U.S. air refueling wing in the European theater, providing the critical air refueling “bridge” which allows the expeditionary Air Force to deploy around the globe at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

