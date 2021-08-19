Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th ARW refuels NATO E-3 Sentry aircraft [Image 1 of 5]

    100th ARW refuels NATO E-3 Sentry aircraft

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A NATO E-3 Sentry aircraft assigned to Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base, Germany, receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over Europe, Aug. 19, 2021. Training with NATO forces enhances the collective security of the European continent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 07:57
    Photo ID: 6798234
    VIRIN: 210819-F-PZ401-1031
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 496.96 KB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW refuels NATO E-3 Sentry aircraft [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    100th ARW refuels NATO E-3 Sentry aircraft
    100th ARW refuels NATO E-3 Sentry aircraft
    100th ARW refuels NATO E-3 Sentry aircraft
    100th ARW refuels NATO E-3 Sentry aircraft
    100th ARW refuels NATO E-3 Sentry aircraft

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    KC-135
    air refueling
    E-3 Sentry
    RAF Mildenhall

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT