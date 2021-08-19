100th ARW refuels NATO E-3 Sentry aircraft

A NATO E-3 Sentry aircraft assigned to Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base, Germany, approaches a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft to receive fuel over Europe Aug. 19, 2021. Training with NATO forces enhances the collective security of the European continent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

