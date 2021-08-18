U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Adam Towle, an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician with Marine Corps Base Camp Butler EOD, throws a drop-charge during a demolition range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 18, 2021. EOD technicians conducted a demolition range to increase proficiency in using nonstandard demolition techniques including drop-charge detonations, time-fuse setups and a robotics platform to remotely emplace charges. Gonzalez is a native of Port Chester, New York and Towle is a native of South Kingstown, Rhode Island. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Date Posted: 08.23.2021 00:28 Photo ID: 6797814 VIRIN: 210818-M-AF005-1503 Resolution: 3150x3040 Size: 2.01 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Going out with a bang - Explosive Ordnance Disposal demolition range [Image 18 of 18], by LCpl Alex Fairchild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.