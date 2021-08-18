Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Going out with a bang - Explosive Ordnance Disposal demolition range [Image 18 of 18]

    Going out with a bang - Explosive Ordnance Disposal demolition range

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jose Gonzalez, an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician with Marine Corps Base Camp Butler EOD, prepares a shock-tube during a demolition range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 18, 2021. EOD technicians conducted a demolition range to increase proficiency in using nonstandard demolition techniques including drop-charge detonations, time-fuse setups and a robotics platform to remotely emplace charges. Gonzalez is a native of Port Chester, New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 00:25
    Photo ID: 6797837
    VIRIN: 210818-M-AF005-1106
    Resolution: 4878x3456
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Going out with a bang - Explosive Ordnance Disposal demolition range [Image 18 of 18], by LCpl Alex Fairchild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    U.S. Marine Corps
    MCIPAC
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

