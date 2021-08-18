Going out with a bang - Explosive Ordnance Disposal demolition range

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Timothy Allen, an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician with Marine Corps Base Camp Butler EOD, utilizes a shock-tube to remotely detonate a drop-charge during a demolition range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 18, 2021. EOD technicians conducted a demolition range to increase proficiency in using nonstandard demolition techniques including drop-charge detonations, time-fuse setups and a robotics platform to remotely emplace charges. Allen is a native of Warsaw, Missouri. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

